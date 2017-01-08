Ben Roethlisberger In A Walking Boot After Dolphins Game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is in a walking boot after Sunday’s winning game against the Miami Dolphins.
Roethlisberger hurt his ankle on the final sack of the game, but he is vowing to return next week as the Steelers take on Kansas City.
Ben Roethlisberger in a walking boot after the game. Hear from him next LIVE #KDKA #Steelers
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) January 8, 2017
Roethlisberger ” Hurt it on the next to last play” “I’ll be out there next week” #Steelers
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) January 8, 2017
The Steelers beat the Dolphins 30-12 on Sunday in Miami’s first playoff game since 2008. The Dolphins have not won a playoff game since 2000.
Antonio Brown caught a pair of touchdown passes from Ben Roethlisberger and Le’Veon Bell broke Franco Harris’ team record for rushing yards in a postseason game – a mark that had stood since the 1975 Super Bowl. Bell had two touchdowns and 167 rushing yards.
The Steelers avenged a 15-point loss at Miami earlier this season by racing to a fast start against the Dolphins. Pittsburgh had 219 total yards in the first quarter – the most in the first quarter of a playoff game since 1991.
