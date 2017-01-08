WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Ben Roethlisberger In A Walking Boot After Dolphins Game

January 8, 2017 5:31 PM
Filed Under: Ben Roethlisberger, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) –  Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is in a walking boot after Sunday’s winning game against the Miami Dolphins.

Roethlisberger hurt his ankle on the final sack of the game, but he is vowing to return next week as the Steelers take on Kansas City.

The Steelers beat the Dolphins 30-12 on Sunday in Miami’s first playoff game since 2008. The Dolphins have not won a playoff game since 2000.

Antonio Brown caught a pair of touchdown passes from Ben Roethlisberger and Le’Veon Bell broke Franco Harris’ team record for rushing yards in a postseason game – a mark that had stood since the 1975 Super Bowl. Bell had two touchdowns and 167 rushing yards.

The Steelers avenged a 15-point loss at Miami earlier this season by racing to a fast start against the Dolphins. Pittsburgh had 219 total yards in the first quarter – the most in the first quarter of a playoff game since 1991.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Cynthia Vogeding says:
    January 8, 2017 at 5:43 PM

    Get well soon Ben, we love you!

