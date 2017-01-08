Steelers Asst. Coach Joey Porter Arrested On The South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was arrested Sunday night, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Sonya Toler.
Beaver County Times sports reporter Chris Mueller sent out a series of tweets about the alleged incident around 9:30 p.m.
Porter was reportedly placed into a police car just outside The Flats bar after an altercation with a police officer.
#Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter has been put in the back of a cop car in the south side for an altercation with a police officer
The incident occurred outside The Flats bar on East Carson Street #Steelers
The police car with Porter in it just left. He was put in handcuffs. #Steelers
Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten released a statement:
“We are aware of an incident tonight involving Joey Porter. We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and we will have no further comment until we get more details.”
This news comes just hours after the Steelers defeated the Miami Dolphins at Heinz Field.
