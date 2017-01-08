Ryan Shazier Warms Up For Dolphins Game Shirtless Despite Frigid Temperatures

Ryan Mayer
The Pittsburgh Steelers play host to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon in the Wild Card round of the playoffs at Heinz Field. Game time temperatures are expected to be in the teens, which for most people would mean bundle up under plenty of layers. Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is not one of those people.
On NFL Network’s pre-game show, the crew showed video of Shazier warming up for the game with no shirt on. Don’t believe me? Watch the video.
I’ve heard of trying to show your toughness by not wearing sleeves in cold weather, but Shazier takes this to another level. After this display, there’s no debating Shazier’s toughness that’s for certain.
