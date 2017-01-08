WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Ryan Shazier Warms Up For Dolphins Game Shirtless Despite Frigid Temperatures

January 8, 2017 12:32 PM
Filed Under: NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Ryan Mayer, Ryan Shazier

Ryan Mayer

The Pittsburgh Steelers play host to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon in the Wild Card round of the playoffs at Heinz Field. Game time temperatures are expected to be in the teens, which for most people would mean bundle up under plenty of layers. Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is not one of those people.

On NFL Network’s pre-game show, the crew showed video of Shazier warming up for the game with no shirt on. Don’t believe me? Watch the video.

I’ve heard of trying to show your toughness by not wearing sleeves in cold weather, but Shazier takes this to another level. After this display, there’s no debating Shazier’s toughness that’s for certain.

