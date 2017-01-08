WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Police Arrest Man Wanted In Connection To July Shooting

January 8, 2017 6:49 AM
Filed Under: Homewood, Shooting, Timothy Bazmore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man wanted by police in connection to an attempted homicide was arrested in Homewood early Saturday morning.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 27-year-old Timothy Bazemore was arrested after a traffic stop around 2:40 a.m. near the intersection of Idlewild Street and North Lang Avenue.

Police say Bazemore shot and wounded a 51-year-old man last July during a confrontation on North Murtland Street in Homewood.

Officers told the Post-Gazette that Bazemore gave two false names and dates of birth when he was pulled over for a traffic stop, and he was later identified by the intake staff at the Allegheny County Jail.

Bazemore was previously arrested in 2015 in connection to a shooting that injured a 19-year-old. The Post-Gazette reports charges in that case were dismissed.

