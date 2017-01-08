WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Follow The Action: Steelers vs. Dolphins | Matchup | Injury Report | Coach Cowher Breaks Down Game | Surging Steelers | Know Your Opponent: Miami Dolphins | Big Ben On Game | Simms: Bell's First Playoff Game | Boomer: Dolphins Heading Into Hornets Nest | Playoff Pep Rally | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

WATCH: Antonio Brown Burns Dolphins Secondary For 2nd TD In First Quarter

January 8, 2017 1:30 PM
Filed Under: Antonio Brown, NFL, NFL Playoffs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

Antonio Brown picked up his first career postseason touchdown on the Steelers first drive of the game against the Dolphins on Sunday. He took a screen pass from Roethlisberger and showed off his speed, sprinting down the sideline 50 yards for a touchdown to put the team up 7-0. It didn’t take very long for him to pick up his second score of the day.

After forcing the Dolphins to punt, the Steelers took over at their own 10. They worked the ball out to the 38, and, facing a second down and seven, Roethlisberger found Brown on a slant pass. Brown broke away from the first man covering him and it was smooth sailing from there for another long touchdown.

After two drives, Brown has already racked up 119 yards on three receptions along with the two touchdowns. Pretty good start to the day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia