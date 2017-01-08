WATCH: Antonio Brown Burns Dolphins Secondary For 2nd TD In First Quarter

Ryan Mayer

Antonio Brown picked up his first career postseason touchdown on the Steelers first drive of the game against the Dolphins on Sunday. He took a screen pass from Roethlisberger and showed off his speed, sprinting down the sideline 50 yards for a touchdown to put the team up 7-0. It didn’t take very long for him to pick up his second score of the day.

After forcing the Dolphins to punt, the Steelers took over at their own 10. They worked the ball out to the 38, and, facing a second down and seven, Roethlisberger found Brown on a slant pass. Brown broke away from the first man covering him and it was smooth sailing from there for another long touchdown.

After two drives, Brown has already racked up 119 yards on three receptions along with the two touchdowns. Pretty good start to the day.