ALCOSAN Begins Customer Assistance Program

January 9, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Alcosan, Clean Water Assistance Fund, Dollar Energy Fund, LIHEAP

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – There’s good news for people struggling to pay their water bills. A new program is launching to help customers pay for the sewage portion of their bills.

The Dollar Energy Fund will run ALCOSAN’s Clean Water Assistance Fund. Under the program, a credit of $30 will be applied every three months to the account of an eligible customer.

It’s welcome news to Allison Shaw, the Clean Rivers Campaign coordinator for Pittsburgh United. She says Dollar Energy has a good track record.

“They have LIHEAP (Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program) that they’ll be able to reach out to the customers they work with for those programs,” Shaw said.

Shaw also said for low-income customers of ALCOSAN, it’s a relief.

“We definitely do hear from a lot of people, concerned about their communities not being able to pay their water bill and water shutoffs, especially with skyrocketing rates,” said Shaw

The program can’t come a minute too soon. Customers will see the sewage portion of their bills jump this year.

To be eligible, you must be a sewage treatment customer of one of the 83 municipalities that are served by ALCOSAN.

Click here for more information on the program.

