WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Steelers Take Down Dolphins | Joey Porter Arrested, Put On Leave | Big Ben No Longer In Walking Boot | Next Up: Chiefs | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Citizens Bank Inside Shadyside Giant Eagle Robbed

January 9, 2017 10:57 PM
Filed Under: Centre Avenue, Citizens Bank, Giant Eagle Market District, Shadyside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Citizens Bank inside of the Giant Eagle Market District in Shadyside was robbed Monday.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. at the store located on Centre Avenue.

A male approached the teller and demanded money, motioning to his waist as if he had a gun.

He escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The suspect is described as standing 5’8” with a medium build. He was wearing a gray hooded jacket and brown khaki pants. A black scarf was wrapped around his face, revealing only his eyes.

The Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia