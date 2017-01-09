Citizens Bank Inside Shadyside Giant Eagle Robbed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Citizens Bank inside of the Giant Eagle Market District in Shadyside was robbed Monday.
It happened around 6:15 p.m. at the store located on Centre Avenue.
A male approached the teller and demanded money, motioning to his waist as if he had a gun.
He escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as standing 5’8” with a medium build. He was wearing a gray hooded jacket and brown khaki pants. A black scarf was wrapped around his face, revealing only his eyes.
The Violent Crime Unit is investigating.