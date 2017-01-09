Officers Assaulted In Separate Weekend Incidents In Butler Co.

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people are facing multiple charges in separate weekend incidents in Butler County that led to police officers being assaulted.

The first incident began as a single-vehicle car crash just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100-block of Morton Avenue in Butler.

The criminal complaint reports the driver, identified as Asia Basham, smelled of alcohol, was slurring her speech and had red, glassy eyes.

Police say Bashham refused a breathalyzer test and kicked an officer while being put into a patrol car.

While at the police station, according to the criminal complaint, Basham slipped out of her handcuffs, threw them and punched an officer trying to get her back into custody. Police say she kicked that same officer after arriving at the prison.

Basham is charged with DUI, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Later Sunday morning, in a separate incident, police were called to Hickory Street in Butler just after 5:45 a.m. for a woman reporting that she was assaulted by her live-in boyfriend.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman told police she was sleeping on her sofa when her boyfriend, identified as Joshua Luchkiw, started punching her in the face and head.

The woman told investigators Luchkiw had come home drunk and started hitting her “unprovoked.”

She was able to get away to a neighbor’s home where she called 911. She was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital for pain to the left side of her head and jaw.

Police say the also saw scratches on her neck.

Sunday afternoon, according to a criminal complaint, the same woman called police again to report that Luchkiw had returned to her house, parked his vehicle in the back and was sitting inside.

Officers responded just after 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, police ordered Luchkiw out of the vehicle, but when they went to handcuff him, officers say he “began to clench his hands.”

The criminal complaint reports police told him to calm down, but he screamed an expletive, grabbed one of the officers’ jackets and tore it. He’s also accused of kicking both responding officers before he was taken into custody.

Neither of the officers was severely injured, sustaining cuts, pain and swelling. But their cruiser was also dented in the incident.

Luchkiw is now facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and resisting arrest.

