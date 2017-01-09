WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Steelers Take Down Dolphins | Joey Porter Arrested | Big Ben In Boot | Next Up: Chiefs | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Officers Assaulted In Separate Weekend Incidents In Butler Co.

January 9, 2017 2:20 PM By Bob Allen
Filed Under: Asia Basham, Assault, Bob Allen, Butler, Butler County, Butler Police, Joshua Luchkiw

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people are facing multiple charges in separate weekend incidents in Butler County that led to police officers being assaulted.

The first incident began as a single-vehicle car crash just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100-block of Morton Avenue in Butler.

The criminal complaint reports the driver, identified as Asia Basham, smelled of alcohol, was slurring her speech and had red, glassy eyes.

(Source: Butler County Prison)

(Source: Butler County Prison)

Police say Bashham refused a breathalyzer test and kicked an officer while being put into a patrol car.

While at the police station, according to the criminal complaint, Basham slipped out of her handcuffs, threw them and punched an officer trying to get her back into custody. Police say she kicked that same officer after arriving at the prison.

Basham is charged with DUI, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Later Sunday morning, in a separate incident, police were called to Hickory Street in Butler just after 5:45 a.m. for a woman reporting that she was assaulted by her live-in boyfriend.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman told police she was sleeping on her sofa when her boyfriend, identified as Joshua Luchkiw, started punching her in the face and head.

The woman told investigators Luchkiw had come home drunk and started hitting her “unprovoked.”

(Source: Butler County Prison)

(Source: Butler County Prison)

She was able to get away to a neighbor’s home where she called 911. She was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital for pain to the left side of her head and jaw.

Police say the also saw scratches on her neck.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Sunday afternoon, according to a criminal complaint, the same woman called police again to report that Luchkiw had returned to her house, parked his vehicle in the back and was sitting inside.

Officers responded just after 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, police ordered Luchkiw out of the vehicle, but when they went to handcuff him, officers say he “began to clench his hands.”

The criminal complaint reports police told him to calm down, but he screamed an expletive, grabbed one of the officers’ jackets and tore it. He’s also accused of kicking both responding officers before he was taken into custody.

Neither of the officers was severely injured, sustaining cuts, pain and swelling. But their cruiser was also dented in the incident.

Luchkiw is now facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and resisting arrest.

Stay with KDKA-TV for Bob Allen’s full reports on these stories at 5 and 6 p.m.

More from Bob Allen
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia