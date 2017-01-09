WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Steelers Take Down Dolphins | Joey Porter Arrested | Big Ben In Boot | Next Up: Chiefs | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Stolen Bite From Grilled Cheese Leads Man To Barricade Himself In House

January 9, 2017 3:07 PM
Filed Under: Maryland

DUNDALK, Md. (AP) – A stolen bite out of his grilled cheese sandwich led a Maryland man to fire a shot inside his house and barricade himself for hours.

Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson says the dispute began about 5 p.m. Sunday at a Dundalk home. He says the man was eating with his wife and daughter, and became angry when one of them took a bite from his sandwich, prompting him to fire a shot inside the house.

The wife and daughter were able to safely leave the house, but the man barricaded himself inside. He surrendered peacefully shortly before 9 p.m.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

No one was injured.

Police took the man to a hospital for an evaluation. Vinson says the man will face charges.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia