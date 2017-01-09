Stolen Bite From Grilled Cheese Leads Man To Barricade Himself In House

Dunlap: Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Got This One Wrong Why was Ben still in there? Don’t even look for a reason; there is no good one. Seriously, don’t search; there is zero justification.

Pittsburgh Steelers Team Grades: Steelers Get Revenge In Impressive Win Over DolphinsEarlier this season, the Miami Dolphins embarrassed the Pittsburgh Steelers as Jay Ajayi ran all over them for more than 200 yards. Now, a rematch in the Wild Card round of the playoffs and the Steelers not only got revenge but showed the world what their running back is made of.