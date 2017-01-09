WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Woman Dies Of Hypothermia After Heart Issue In Unheated Home

January 9, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: Cambria County, Camilla Farren, Hypothermia, johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A coroner says a 60-year-old western Pennsylvania woman died of hypothermia after a heart problem caused her to fall in her home where her furnace wasn’t working.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees says Camilla Farren was found dead in her Johnstown home just after noon Friday, but likely died 36 hours before.

Lees says the furnace in Farren’s home malfunctioned at a time when temperatures had fallen into the single digits.

Although Farren hit her head during the fall, and had heart problems, the coroner says the cold killed her.

