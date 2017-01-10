WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Bellevue Arby’s Robbed At Gunpoint

January 10, 2017 11:53 PM
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Bellevue

BELLEVUE (KDKA) — An Arby’s restaurant in Bellevue was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Arby’s in the 4200-block of Ohio River Boulevard.

According to police, no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion. He was 5-feet-4-inches tall. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black Carhartt-type jacket, black jeans, black Air Max tennis shoes, and a Pittsburgh Pirates hat. He had a half of a ski mask covering his face.

Police say he was armed with a black glock gun and a pink mace bottle.

He was last seen fleeing the scene on foot behind Napa Auto Parts.

