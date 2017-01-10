Steelers Lineman Creates Line Of Shirts To Raise Funds For Army Charities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Proceeds from a line of t-shirts by Steelers offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva will benefit army charities.
Villanueva, who served 3 tours of duty in Afghanistan, teamed up with shirt producer Fanatics Only, LLC to design a line of shirts that will help out the “Legacies Alive” organization and Army Ranger “Lead The Way Fund.”
Local participating Walmart stores will start selling the shirts Wednesday evening.
Shirts can also be purchased here on TodaysChamps.com.
