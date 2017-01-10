WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Steelers Take Down Dolphins | Joey Porter Arrested, Put On Leave | Big Ben No Longer In Walking Boot | Next Up: Chiefs | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Chris Young And Cassadee Pope Blown Away By GRAMMY Nomination

January 10, 2017 2:26 PM
Filed Under: Grammys

Beyoncé’s country-infused song “Daddy Lessons” may not have impressed the GRAMMY’s country music committee, but this year’s nominees did include several rising artists alongside more established names.

Related: Beyoncé’s ‘Daddy Lessons’ Rejected for Country GRAMMY: Report

Cassadee Pope and Chris Young were nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song “Think of You,” and they’re both bowled over by the accolade. “I am so honored by this morning’s news,” Young said. “Cassadee and I have had such a great time together with this song at radio and on tour. Having it not only go No. 1 but also be nominated for a Grammy is really incredible!”

Visit Radio.com to read the full story!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia