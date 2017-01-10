WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Cooking Corner: Homemade Berry & Thyme Chia Jam

January 10, 2017 8:29 AM
Filed Under: Berry & Thyme Chia Jam, Cooking Corner, Market District, Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL, Recipes

Tired of making the same old thing all the time?

Market District Chef Ben D’Amico is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with some new foods for the New Year to energize your meals and make 2017 a year of “culinary discovery.”

Market District Homemade Berry & Thyme Chia Jam
Compliments of our Market District Chef Janice Kirich

Makes: 1 Pint
Prep Time: 5 min.
Cooking Time: 20minutes

Ingredients:

  • ½ lb Raspberries
  • ½ lb Blackberries
  • ¼ cup Honey
  • 2 tbsp Lemon Juice, fresh
  • 2 tbsp Thyme, fresh
  • 2 tbsp Chia Seeds

Directions:

1. In a medium saucepan, over medium heat, place berries, honey, lemon juice, & thyme.

2. As berries are breaking down; smash with a masher or fork to desired consistency.

3. Bring to a boil and continue until a sauce forms (about 5 minutes).

4. Taste for sweetness; add more honey if desired.

5. Stir in chia seeds; cook one more minutes. Mix well and remove from heat.

6. Let the jam sit and thicken as it cools.

7. If you desire a thicker consistency, add another 1 tsp of chia seeds; wait ten minutes before adding a second tsp as it will continue to thicken.

Note: The chia jam can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

