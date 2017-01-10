Crosby, Malkin Named To NHL All-Star Game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was already named as a divisional captain for the 2017 NHL All-Star Game, and it looks like Evgeni Malkin will be joining him.

Both Crosby and Malkin were named to the Metropolitan Division team.

Crosby, Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and P.K. Subban of the Nashville Predators were voted as divisional captains.

Crosby will serve as captain of the Metropolitan Division, Price the Atlantic, McDavid the Pacific and Subban the Central, if he’s healthy.

Subban has been out of the lineup since Dec. 15 with a lower-body injury and is expected to miss more time.

If Subban can’t play, he’d be replaced by the second-leading vote getter in the Central. Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews of the Chicago Blackhawks were second and third in voting as of Dec. 27.

Crosby is among the league leaders in both goals and points. Even though he missed the first six games of the season, his 26 goals is the best in the NHL, and with 42 points, he ranks third.

The 3-on-3 tournament takes place Jan. 29 in Los Angeles.

Rookies Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine were also selected for the game.

