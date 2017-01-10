Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain Creating Slick Road Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A mixed bag of winter weather is creating tricky driving conditions all across the region today.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says we can expect to see three to possibly four rounds of precipitation through the day, and snow showers turning into rain showers.

“Snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain,” Smiley says. “Everything basically winter weather-wise will be possible at times this morning, especially for Pittsburgh, off to the north.”

A Freezing Rain Advisory is in effect for Allegheny, Beaver, Washington and Westmoreland counties through 3 p.m.

But a Winter Weather Advisory for most northern areas lasts through 7 p.m. The counties under the advisory are Armstrong, Butler, Cambria, Clarion, Forest, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Venango.

Smiley says the snow totals won’t amount to much locally; instead, it’s ice that’s the biggest concern.

“We have a Freezing Rain Advisory for Allegheny County, but places off to the north, except for Beaver County, are going to be under that Winter Weather Advisory,” said Smiley. “The only difference in those advisories is going to be the amount of snow you’re expecting off to the north. Both communities, no matter where you are, are expected to see basically a trace, not going to be much, it doesn’t take much of ice.”

This weather has prompted some schools to change their schedules. Check out the delays and closings here.

The good news is that a warm up is on the way. Smiley says there will be highs in the 50s on Wednesday and the 60s on Thursday.

