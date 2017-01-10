WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Jaromir Jagr Wants To Play Until Age 55

January 10, 2017 2:02 PM
Filed Under: Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Pittsburgh Penguin Jaromir Jagr says he wants to play in the National Hockey League until he’s 55 years old.

Jagr recently moved into second place on the NHL’s all-time scoring list.

He’s 44-years-old but told NJ.com he has a lot left in the tank.

“I go to 55. I just changed. Fifty-five. I feel good so I go to 55,” Jagr said.

Jagr has seven goals and 18 assists in 42 games with the Florida Panthers.

Yahoo Sports reminds us that Jagr is still 965 points behind Wayne Gretzky’s all-time scoring record of 2857.

