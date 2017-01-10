Man Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Friend At Gunpoint

UNITY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man in Westmoreland County is facing charges after he allegedly came up with a plan to rob a former friend.

As state police Cpl. Stephen Limani put it, “You hear that old adage ‘there’s no honor amongst thieves.’ It’s a shame that unfortunately that held true in this particular case.”

The story starts with 22-year-old Austin Pesca offering his buddy Brian Nicley a lift to a Walmart in Unity Township so Nicley could cash his paycheck and the two could go grab a beer.

“While Mr. Nicley is in cashing his check, his so-called friend coordinates efforts with this third party to rob his friend,” Limani said.

Clueless to the scheme and loaded with $700 cash, Nicley returned to Pesca’s car. According to investigators, Pesca told Nicley they’ll get the drink, but first, “We have to go pick up a third party. We have to head to a different direction instead of going to grab a beer with each other.”

The two went to Jeannette to pick up a third person, then headed to Latrobe to finally have that drink and catch up.

Not long after the third individual joined them, Pesca turned into a Route 30 Rite Aid, and he wasn’t there to pick up a prescription.

Instead, Pesca drove around the back. State police say that’s when the guy Pesca picked up pulled out a gun and told Nicley to hand over the cash. Pesca got involved as well, roughing Nicley up.

State police say after assaulting and robbing the victim, Pesca and the mystery gunman left Nicley and took off in the car. Nicley ran into the woods, but failing to plan is planning to fail. State police says the alleged partners in crime didn’t think the caper out, as identifying the suspect was easy.

Nicley told police his good pal Austin Pesca masterminded the whole deal.

Pesca was arrested. Limani says they are still trying to identify the third person.

Pesca is charged with multiple felonies, to include assault and robbery. He is in the Westmoreland County Jail, held on $30,000 straight cash bond.

Despite being roughed up and robbed, Nicley is going to be OK.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter