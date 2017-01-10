WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Police Searching For Teenager Missing Since New Year’s Day

January 10, 2017 5:09 PM
Filed Under: Kameron Clayton, Missing, Missing Teen, Prosperity

PROSPERITY, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are searching for a teenager in Prosperity, Pa., who has been missing since New Year’s Day.

According to state police, 16-year-old Kameron Clayton was last seen on Jan. 1.

State police believe Clayton is a runaway.

Clayton is white and is described as having sandy hair and blue eyes. She is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 140 lbs.

State police ask anyone who has information on her whereabouts to contact Pennsylvania State Police Barracks in Waynesburg.

