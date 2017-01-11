Alleged Inappropriate Student-Teacher Communication Under Investigation At Hempfield High School

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An investigation into an alleged inappropriate student-teacher communication is underway at a Hempfield Township school.
A letter from superintendent Barbara J. Marin that was sent to parents and guardians on Tuesday says an internal investigation has been launched at the Hempfield Area School District.
The alleged communication was between a high school teacher and a high school student.
An educator misconduct report was filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and the allegations have been reported to the Pennsylvania State Police and Children and Youth Services.
The letter also says a student alleged she was being disciplined because she reported the inappropriate communication. Marin says this allegation is false, and students are encouraged to speak up if something inappropriate happens.
The teacher, who has not been identified, was placed on paid administrative leave.
State police and the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office are now investigating.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter