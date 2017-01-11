Oakland Beer Store Robbed At Gunpoint

OAKLAND (KDKA) — A beer store in Oakland was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday evening.

It happened around 6:10 p.m. at the It’s Dogg’n It in the 300-block of Atwood Street.

Victims told police a man came into the store, pointed a silver and black handgun at them and demanded cash.

The suspect is described as a thin black man, in his late 20s or early 30s. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black coat, black pants and a black jacket. Police say his face was possibly covered with a black bandana.

The suspect was last seen fleeing south on Atwood Street, where a vehicle was waiting.

Anyone with information on this robbery should call the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121 or call 911.

