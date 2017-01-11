HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh vs KC | Pep Rally | Roethlisberger On Injury | Joey Porter Arrest | Know Your Opponent: KC Chiefs | Dunlap: Tomlin Wrong | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Liberty Tunnel Crash Brings Traffic To Standstill

January 11, 2017 8:59 PM
Filed Under: Liberty Tunnels, Ralph Iannotti

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Traffic was at a standstill inside the Liberty Tunnels after a crash Wednesday night.

It happened in the outbound tunnel just before 7 p.m.

The crash involved a plumbing van, an Escalade and a four-door sedan.

(Photo Credit: Dave Colabine/KDKA)

(Photo Credit: Dave Colabine/KDKA)

“I heard a big bang, and I just happened to look up ahead and all of a sudden I saw one car going up in the air and the other two kind of smashing together,” witness Keith Hubner, of Whitehall, said.

According to one witness, no one was injured. The airbags in the sedan did deploy.

(Photo Credit: Dave Colabine/KDKA)

(Photo Credit: Dave Colabine/KDKA)

Drivers were stuck in the tunnel for about an hour. Traffic started moving again around 8 p.m.

Watch KDKA-TV News at 10 p.m. on Pittsburgh’s CW and KDKA-TV News at 11 p.m. for more on this story from Ralph Iannotti.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia