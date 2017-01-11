Liberty Tunnel Crash Brings Traffic To Standstill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Traffic was at a standstill inside the Liberty Tunnels after a crash Wednesday night.

It happened in the outbound tunnel just before 7 p.m.

The crash involved a plumbing van, an Escalade and a four-door sedan.

“I heard a big bang, and I just happened to look up ahead and all of a sudden I saw one car going up in the air and the other two kind of smashing together,” witness Keith Hubner, of Whitehall, said.

According to one witness, no one was injured. The airbags in the sedan did deploy.

Drivers were stuck in the tunnel for about an hour. Traffic started moving again around 8 p.m.

