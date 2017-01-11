HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh vs KC | Pep Rally | Roethlisberger On Injury | Joey Porter Arrest | Know Your Opponent: KC Chiefs | Dunlap: Tomlin Wrong | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
PennDOT Video Shows Drivers How To Navigate Roundabouts

January 11, 2017 6:30 PM
Filed Under: driving, PennDOT

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than a dozen new roundabouts are being built in Pennsylvania, and PennDOT officials want to make sure you know how to use them.

According to PennDOT, modern-day roundabouts improve traffic flow and reduce crash severity.

Since 20 roundabouts are under construction in the state and at least 10 more are expected to be construction in the next few years, PennDOT posted a video online to make sure drivers know how to safely navigate roundabouts.

To view the video, you can head to PennDOT’s website or go to PennDOT’s YouTube channel.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Adam Smith says:
    January 11, 2017 at 6:52 PM

    If you cannot navigate a roundabout, you do not belong on the road. I drive them in reverse in Cayman in dual lanes with dump trucks all around. No problem.

