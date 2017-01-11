Pittsburgh Steelers Opponent Profile: Rematch With Kansas City Chiefs Is A Toss-Up

By Danny Cox

With only eight teams remaining in this NFL season, the four divisional round playoff games are going to make for an exciting weekend of football action. Earlier this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers demolished the Kansas City Chiefs, 43-14, as Ben Roethlisberger had one of his best games of the year. Since then, the Chiefs have gone 10-2 and are a much different team than they were when they met Big Ben and Co. earlier in the season.

This divisional round game belongs to whoever wants it the most, and fans will find out who that team is this Sunday as the Steelers head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs Season Record: 12-4

The Chiefs started out with a 2-2 record, and everyone thought it was going to be another mediocre season for Kansas City. From that point on, they went on an absolute tear with two more losses throughout the rest of the season, and those losses were by a combined four points. That 10-2 run to end the season allowed the Chiefs to snag the No. 2 seed in the AFC, and they aren’t looking to be one-and-done in these playoffs.

That devastating 43-14 loss to the Steelers seems like so long ago—this is an entirely different Kansas City team.

Chiefs On Offense

Kansas City really doesn’t have a lot of playmakers on offense, and it shows in the fact that they ended up with the 20th overall offense during the regular season. Still, quarterback Alex Smith leads the team well and has made a nice career for himself with the Chiefs. That said, one thing the Steelers will look to capitalize on is the lack or protection that Smith receives. He has been sacked 28 times this season while Nick Foles was sacked four times in the three games he played.

If the Steelers are going to send a lot of rushers, though, they will have to watch for Spencer Ware running free or catching a pass out in the flat. Once he gets in open space, he is extremely hard to take down.

Chiefs On Defense

Kansas City may not give up a lot of points in each game, but they do give up a lot of yards. It is going to be difficult for the Chiefs to handle all the offensive weapons the Steelers have to offer.

That said, Ben Roethlisberger will need to watch the pass rush as players such as Tamba Hali and Chris Jones are absolute beasts along the Chiefs’ front seven. The absence of linebacker Justin Houston has really hurt this season, but he may return this week and that is not good news for the Steelers.

Chiefs Players To Watch: TE Travis Kelce and LB Dee Ford

The top wide receiver on the Chiefs’ roster is Tyreek Hill, who had 61 receptions for 593 yards for six touchdowns. Those aren’t great numbers throughout an entire season, but he isn’t Alex Smith’s top target. Tight end Travis Kelce is Smith’s favorite option, and it shows in his 85 receptions for 1,125 yards and four touchdowns this season. Kelce is an extremely hard player to defend against, and he will draw double coverage all day.

As stated earlier, the Steelers will need to defend against the strong pass rush of the Chiefs, but most notably, linebacker Dee Ford. In just his third year in the league, he is having a career season and it shows both on the field and in his numbers. Ford has 10 sacks in just 15 games this season with one forced fumble and two passes defended. He is a quick and strong player who always seems to gravitate toward the football, and he is going to cause havoc for the Steelers’ offense.

Outlook

It is not going to be easy for the Pittsburgh Steelers to advance to the AFC Championship Game. This Kansas City Chiefs team is extremely strong on both sides of the ball. They may not be situated at the top of overall offense or defense in the NFL, but they do know how to win. This is the hardest game to call out of the four that will take place during the Divisional Round. If the Steelers want to stay alive, they will have to play exactly how they did in their win over the Miami Dolphins, and then get even better.