Chef Bill Fuller: Carnitas Tacos, Pineapple Habanero Salsa & Avocado-Citrus Salad

Chef Bill Fuller, of the Big Burrito Restaurant Group, stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen to share his game-day menu for Sunday’s playoff game between the Steelers and Chiefs.

Carnitas Tacos, Pineapple Habanero Salsa & Avocado-Citrus Salad

Pile of warm flour tortillas

Thinly shaved cabbage

Shaved raddish

Lime wedges

1. Make Simple Roasted Pork Butt.

2. Make Pineapple Habanero Salsa.

3. Make Avocado-Citrus Salad.

4. Place Pork in tortillas with Salsa, Salad, cabbage, and radish.

5. Squeeze some lime and eat!

Carnitas

Ingredients:

1 ea. Bone-in pork butt (6-8#)

¼ C. Brown sugar

½ C. Salt

¼ C. Ground black pepper

1 Tbs Ancho chile powder

¼ C. Chopped Garlic

1 Bottle. Dos Equis

Directions:

1. Mix sugar, salt, black pepper, Ancho chile, and garlic in a mixing bowl.

2. Place pork butt in a baking dish. Rub cure mix into meat on all sides finishing with the fat side up. Let pork butt cure in refrigerator overnight.

3. Scrape excess seasoning from pork butt. Remove pork butt from pan. Pour out any liquid or extra seasoning.

4. Return pork to baking dish fat side up.

5. Pour beer around pork. Cover and place uncovered in a 325° oven for 4-6 hours. The pork butt is ready when the bone pulls out of the meat easily.

6. Shred.

Pineapple Habanero Salsa

Ingredients:

1 ea. Pineapple, fresh, small dice

2-3 ea. Habanero peppers, seeded and de-stemmed, minced Be careful!

½ Cup Small red onion, diced small and rinsed well

2 Tbs Cilantro, finely chopped

1 Tsp Kosher Salt

Juice of 2 limes

1 Tbs. Ground Coriander

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients

Avocado-Citrus Salad

Ingredients:

1 ea Grapefruit, skin and pith removed, sliced into sections

2 ea. Oranges, Cara Cara or Blood oranges if you can get them, skin and pith removed, sliced into sections

2 ea. Ripe avocados, peeled, de-seeded, and cut into eighths

Juice of 1 lime

2-3 Tbs. Shelled sunflower seeds

Kosher salt

Black pepper

Directions:

1. Combine citrus and avocagos. Toss gently. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Sprinkle with sunflower seeds.