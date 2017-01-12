WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
24-Year-Old Shot In Hazelwood

January 12, 2017 10:57 PM
Filed Under: Hazelwood, Shooting

HAZELWOOD (KDKa) — A 24-year-old man was shot in Hazelwood on Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Flowers Avenue and Gertrude Street.

Officers were sent to the area for a report of shots fired. A 24-year-old man, from Carnegie, was shot in the right hand and leg.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene, the victim was being treated by firefighters and paramedics. He was sent to UPMC Mercy in stable condition.

According to police, the victim was walking in the area when he was shot.

There is no word on a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

