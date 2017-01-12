Maverick GOP Senator Enters Race For Pennsylvania Governor

MANCHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Republican state Sen. Scott Wagner of York County has announced he’ll seek the GOP nomination for governor.

The 61-year-old maverick lawmaker has millions of his own dollars to spend on his campaign.

He’s built two municipal waste-hauling companies, and currently owns the $65-million Penn Waste, which has contracts with dozens of south-central Pennsylvania municipalities.

Wagner told a news conference Wednesday in Manchester that he’s a businessman who’s involved in all levels of operations and can make government more efficient. He says “take that to the bank” he will win the GOP nomination and unseat first-term Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in 2018.

He’s been in office since 2014, when he won a write-in bid over the GOP’s hand-picked candidate, and he’s made waves in Harrisburg over his criticism of fellow Republicans he didn’t see as conservative enough.

