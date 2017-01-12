Ohio Man Charged With Sexually Abusing Maid At Morgantown Hotel

HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh vs KC | Pep Rally | Roethlisberger On Injury | Joey Porter Arrest | Know Your Opponent: KC Chiefs | Dunlap: Colbert Deserves Some Praise | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
January 12, 2017 9:29 AM
Filed Under: Michael Shumaker, Monongalia County, Morgantown, Sexual Assault, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Police in Morgantown have charged an Ohio man with sexual abuse stemming from an alleged incident involving a hotel maid.

News outlets report 55-year-old Michael Clayton Shumaker of Breman, Ohio, was arraigned Tuesday in Monongalia County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse.

According to police, a hotel maid indicated Shumaker allegedly touched and kissed her and blocked an exit while she tried to clean his room. She told police she asked Shumaker repeatedly to stop his actions.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Shumaker has an attorney to comment on the charge.

