Ohio Man Charged With Sexually Abusing Maid At Morgantown Hotel

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Police in Morgantown have charged an Ohio man with sexual abuse stemming from an alleged incident involving a hotel maid.

News outlets report 55-year-old Michael Clayton Shumaker of Breman, Ohio, was arraigned Tuesday in Monongalia County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse.

According to police, a hotel maid indicated Shumaker allegedly touched and kissed her and blocked an exit while she tried to clean his room. She told police she asked Shumaker repeatedly to stop his actions.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Shumaker has an attorney to comment on the charge.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)