Owner Of Former Penguins Practice Site Going To Prison In Tax Case

January 12, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Iceoplex, Southpointe, Steven Lynch, Taxes

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A tax attorney who owned a practice rink formerly used by the Pittsburgh Penguins must spend four years in prison for not paying more than $790,000 in federal payroll taxes he withheld from employee wages.

A federal judge in Pittsburgh on Thursday also ordered 61-year-old Steven Lynch to pay the taxes, a $75,000 fine and then spend three years on probation.

Lynch was indicted in connection with the IceoPlex at Southpointe and other businesses connected with the development. Federal prosecutors contend Lynch didn’t pay the money he withheld from employee paychecks to the IRS from 2012 to 2015.

He was convicted at trial last year.

The complex includes an ice rink, fitness center, soccer court, restaurant and bar.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

