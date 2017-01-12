WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Rostraver Twp. Police Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old

January 12, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: Missing, Missing Teenager, Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old in Rostraver.

Police say Kevin B. Baeza was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at his home in Rostraver Township.

Baeza is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 150 lbs. He wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and dark gray sweatpants, and he had a black backpack with him.

Anyone with information on Baeza’s whereabouts should contact Rostraver Police at 724-929-8811 or call 911.

