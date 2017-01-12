Condon Makes 29 Saves, Senators Beat Penguins 4-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Mike Condon made 29 saves to help the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Thursday night.

Coming off a 5-2 loss to Washington on Wednesday night, the Stanley Cup champion Penguins lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time since Dec. 14-19, 2015.

Bobby Ryan, Mike Hoffman, Tom Pyatt and Mark Stone scored for Ottawa.

Condon, making his eighth consecutive start, allowed only Conor Sheary’s goal.

Matt Murray, playing for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury Dec. 28, made 29 saves for Pittsburgh.

