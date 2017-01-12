FLOOD ALERTS: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Steelers Vs. Chiefs Playoff Game Could Be An Icy Mess

January 12, 2017 3:18 PM
Filed Under: chiefs, Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Playoffs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The road to the Pittsburgh Steelers seventh Lombardi Trophy will have to go through an icy Kansas City this weekend.

Temperatures aren’t expected to be very cold but long range model data has been fairly consistent when it comes to the likelihood of ice showers and freezing rain during the game on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start just after 1 p.m.

Rain showers should develop that morning south of Kansas City along a lifting warm front moving from the south to the north.

As the front continues to move into colder air sleet will fall with temperatures close to 32 degrees. Freezing rain will be possible.

The GFS attempts to show more than a half inch of ice falling through Sunday. That is a potentially crippling amount of ice that could impact the electric grid in the city. While a long shot I would not be surprised if the city comes up with a back-up plan alongside the NFL to ensure the safety of players along with the availability of first responders to the community.

The other AFC matchup will be dry but cold with game time temperatures in the mid 20s. The Patriots will host the Houston Texans on Saturday night. This game will air on KDKA.

In the NFC Divisional Round, both games will be played in atmospherically controlled stadiums and arenas. The Dallas Cowboys take on the Green Bay Packers in Dallas while the Atlanta Falcons host the Seattle Seahawks.

