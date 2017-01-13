Innovative Products Debuting In 2017 Can Make Life Easier

PITTSBURGH (CBS) — If making your life easier was one of your New Year’s resolutions, help is on the way.

Several new products on the market share a common goal: making 2017 “the year of convenience.”

Dolfi is the world’s smallest washing device. The makers of the $89 gadget want to keep you out of the laundromat in 2017.

“The heart of the device is a powerful transducer that creates and emits ultrasonic waves,” a spokesman explained. “Just put your clothes in any sink or waterproof container, add detergent.”

Those ultrasonic waves are what actually clean the clothes, the manufacturer explained.

“Definitely, convenience and ease of use is key,” said Jamie Miles, of Best Products.

Miles said products designed to help meet goals will be the biggest hit in the new year.

“Whether it’s workout goals or healthy eating goals or sleep goals,” Miles said.

Take for example, the Coco Mat Pillow.

“You can customize them, if you want it a little softer, a little harder, maybe you need some increased neck support,” Miles said.

The pillow is made with zippered pockets stuffed with plant materials like coconut fibers, seaweed and eucalyptus leaves. There are 12 options which start at $119, and a computer program will help you figure out which one is best for you.

The best way to recharge your fitness routine, according to Miles, is with the Cubii — an under the desk elliptical, for $350.

“You can multi-task, and in the meantime, you are hitting your workout goals for the day, and it syncs with your smartphone,” Miles said.

Other convenient products debuting this year include self-assembling furniture, a fitness tracker that captures a 3D scan of your body, and a light bulb that promises to last up to 10,000 hours, which is 10 times as long as an incandescent bulb.

“In 2017, it’s really easy to make lofty resolutions that you can’t meet. These products will make it really easy to maintain your goals and not over-complicate your life,” said Miles.