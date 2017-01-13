Evancho Sisters Address Controversy Surrounding Trump Inauguration Performance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jackie Evancho from Pittsburgh’s North Hills has been wowing audiences with her amazing voice ever seen she rocketed to fame on “America’s Got Talent.”

But she’s received criticism from some for agreeing to sing the National Anthem at President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

This is, in part, because Jackie is a strong advocate for LGBT rights and her sister Juliet is transgender.

Some see her singing as indirectly giving approval to what critics suggest will be an incoming administration intolerant to the LGBT community.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

CBS’s Michelle Miller asked Juliet Evancho her view of it.

Miller: What do you think about Jackie performing for our new president?

Juliet: I think it’s an honor, I think its really cool that she gets to perform for our country.

Miller: Are you going to the inauguration?

Juliet: I have prior engagements. So I will not be there.

Miller also asked about Juliet being transgender.

Juliet: We were always really close with each other growing up – even before I transitioned and everything – I was still always her sister.

Miller: You knew?

Jackie: I mean it’s kind of hard not to. Nothing has changed in our relationship because she’s always been this way.

It was last May when KDKA’s David Highfield talked with the sisters.

Juliet: I’m really fortunate to have a loving family support system.

Jackie: And for her to come out, is just really hard – but she’s so brave and I’m proud of her for that.

As for performing at the inauguration, Jackie says she’s hoping that for at least few moments while she’s singing, people will set aside politics and think about America.