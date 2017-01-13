FLOOD ALERTS: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh vs KC | Pep Rally | Roethlisberger On Injury | Joey Porter Arrest | Icy Mess Possible In Kansas | Cowher: Key Is Turnover Battle | 5 Keys To Victory | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Primanti Bros. Opening New Location In Pittsburgh

January 13, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: Garfield, Penn Avenue, Primanti Bros.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Primanti Bros., Pittsburgh’s iconic sandwich shop that has branched out into locations nationwide, is opening a new location that will be its first in the Steel City in more than two decades.

The new restaurant will open Jan. 18 at the corner of Penn Avenue and North Fairmount Street in Pittsburgh’s Garfield section.

The first Primanti Bros. opened in the Strip District in 1933. The Garfield location will be the chain’s 37th franchise.

To celebrate the opening of the new restaurant, Primanti Bros. will be delivering food to police officers serving the city’s Zone 5.

The new restaurant boasts a full bar along with all of Primanti Bros.’ classic sandwiches, which famously can be topped with french fries or coleslaw.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia