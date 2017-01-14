WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Woman’s Body Found In Braddock Alley

January 14, 2017 2:21 PM
Filed Under: Bob Allen, Body Found, Braddock

BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in an alley in Braddock on Saturday morning.

The body was found around 8:50 a.m. near the intersection of Yew Way and Maple Alley. Officers responded to the scene for a report that a woman was found on the ground, unresponsive.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the victim may have suffered one or two gunshot wounds.

The woman’s body was sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Authorities also said there were no reports of shots being fired in the vicinity Friday night or Saturday morning.

Police say it is possible that the victim was shot elsewhere and transported to Braddock, but that has not been confirmed.

The woman has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who believes they saw anything suspicious in the area late Friday night or early Saturday morning is asked to call the Allegheny County Police at 412-473-1300.

