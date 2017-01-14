‘Salsa Fuego’ Dance Event Returns To Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The “Salsa Fuego” dance event is returning to Pittsburgh this weekend.
It’s the 6th annual event from Pittsburgh Salsa Roundtable, a volunteer-run group of dance community members and instructors.
Competitions and a social event will take place at the Twentieth Century Club on Bigelow Boulevard on Saturday afternoon and evening.
Dance workshops will be held Sunday afternoon, and a social event will follow.
More information can be found on Facebook here: facebook.com/events/1540592319557045/
