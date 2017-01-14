WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
‘Salsa Fuego’ Dance Event Returns To Pittsburgh

January 14, 2017 3:20 PM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh Salsa Roundtable, Salsa Fuego, Twentieth Century Club

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The “Salsa Fuego” dance event is returning to Pittsburgh this weekend.

It’s the 6th annual event from Pittsburgh Salsa Roundtable, a volunteer-run group of dance community members and instructors.

Competitions and a social event will take place at the Twentieth Century Club on Bigelow Boulevard on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Dance workshops will be held Sunday afternoon, and a social event will follow.

More information can be found on Facebook here: facebook.com/events/1540592319557045/

