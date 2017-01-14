WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh vs KC | Game Time Moved | Roethlisberger On Injury | Joey Porter Arrest | Icy Mess Possible In Kansas | Cowher: Key Is Turnover Battle | 5 Keys To Victory | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

School Employee Fired For Tweet Aimed At Student’s Spelling

January 14, 2017 4:14 PM
Filed Under: Maryland, twitter

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) – A school system employee in Maryland who had a lighthearted quarrel with a student on Twitter over the student’s spelling has been fired.

Katie Nash tells The Frederick News-Post that she was fired on Friday afternoon from her $44,000-a-year job. A Frederick County Public Schools spokesman confirmed that Nash had been let go, without providing details.

Nash ran the school district’s Twitter account. On Jan. 5, a student tweeted to the account, asking that schools be closed “tammarow.”

Nash responded from the district’s account, “But then how would you learn how to spell ‘tomorrow?'”

She says she was told not to tweet anymore after the interaction.

Nash says she understands why she was let go and that she didn’t “want to be a distraction to the school system.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. David Colton says:
    January 14, 2017 at 4:23 PM

    Sounds like ANOTHER Liberal “loser” school district. This is why our kids in the states now s*ck at school & learning.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia