Aaman’s 22 Helps Wagner Beat Robert Morris 53-50

NEW YORK (AP) – Mike Aaman grabbed eight rebounds and scored 22 points, including eight straight in a late run that helped lift Wagner over Robert Morris 53-50 on Saturday.

Michael Carey scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Seahawks (7-9, 3-3 Northeast), who outrebounded the Colonials 44-29 and made 9 of 13 free throws.

Trailing by one at halftime, Robert Morris’ Isaiah Still hit a 3 to make it 37-34 Colonials. Aaman scored eight straight points to put Wagner back up 44-40 with 4:59 left and Corey Henson’s 3 made it 51-47 with 2:01 to go. Robert Morris closed to 51-50 on Matty McConnell’s 3-pointer, but he missed a jumper on the next possession before Wagner’s Blake Francis iced it with two free throws.

Dachon Burke scored 13 points, McConnell made four 3s and grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds, and Still added 10 points for Robert Morris (6-13, 2-4).

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)