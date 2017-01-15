WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Chris Boswell Carries Steelers Offense In First Half With Four FGs

January 15, 2017 9:47 PM
Filed Under: Bryan Altman, Chris Boswell, NFL, NFL Playoffs, Steelers

Bryan Altman

An exciting first half between the Steelers and the Chiefs only resulted in one touchdown, and that was scored by the Chiefs. However, the Steelers entered halftime with the lead thanks to their kicker, Chris Boswell, who connected on all four of his first half field goal attempts to give Pittsburgh a 12-7 lead heading into half.

Boswell knocked down tries from 22, 36, 38 and 43 yards.

The Steelers’ offense moved the ball up and down the field for the most part, but were stymied in the red zone by the Chiefs’ defense and a touch of misfortune, as a tipped pass from Ben Roethlisberger fell right into Eric Berry’s hands in the end zone for a Kansas City interception.

Roethlisberger finished the first half with 141 yards passing and was 13 of 22 through the air.

Le’Veon Bell had an extremely successful first half running the ball, totaling 101 yards on 18 carries, but with no TDs to show for his stellar effort.

