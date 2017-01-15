WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
CIA Chief Says Trump Lacks Understanding Of Russia Threat

January 15, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – The outgoing CIA director has delivered a parting shot to President-elect Donald Trump, saying he lacks a full understanding of the threat Moscow poses to the United States.

John Brennan said on “Fox News Sunday” that as president, Trump will “have an opportunity to do something for our national security as opposed to talking and tweeting.” And he says the job comes with “a tremendous responsibility to make sure that U.S. and national security interests are protected.”

Brennan said the national security questions Trump will face after becoming president on Friday are not “about him.”

Trump, who has unleashed a series of aggressive tweets against the U.S. intelligence community and his political rivals in recent weeks, did not respond to Brennan’s criticism.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

