Man Shot To Death In Garfield

January 15, 2017 11:34 PM
Filed Under: Fannel Street, Garfield

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was found dead after a shooting in Garfield Sunday night.

Police were called to the 500 block of Fannel Street around 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Responders found a male on the ground along a fence line, shot multiple times.

Paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Violent Crime Unit at 412-323-7800.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.

