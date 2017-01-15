Man Shot To Death In Garfield

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was found dead after a shooting in Garfield Sunday night.
Police were called to the 500 block of Fannel Street around 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
Responders found a male on the ground along a fence line, shot multiple times.
Paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Violent Crime Unit at 412-323-7800.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.