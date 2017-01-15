Taxi Driver Shot 13 Times In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police are searching for a suspect after a taxi driver was shot 13 times overnight in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Taxi Cab company says the 56-year-old driver was dispatched to pick up a man in west Philadelphia at about 2 a.m. Sunday, but later called to cancel the job.

About 10 or 15 minutes later, the company received a call that the driver had been shot only blocks from the earlier pickup location.

Arriving police officers found the driver on the ground outside the cab, which had the motor running and the doors open.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. The company said the driver has been with them for about 15 years.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)