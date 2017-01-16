HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh Beats KC | Recap | Brown Posts NSFW Video Of Tomlin Talking About Patriots | Chiefs Kelce Goes Off About Loss | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
Parents Find Mold Growing Inside Their Toddler’s Chew Toys

January 16, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: Mold, Toys

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A warning for parents who are using toddler chew toys, they could become infested with mold.

A report from Good Housekeeping shows that several parents have found mold growing inside their “Sophie the Giraffe” toy.

A pediatric dentist posted these photos showing mold growing inside the giraffe.

She says she noticed the air coming out of the hole smelled musty, so she decided to cut the chew toy open.

“I decided to cut into Sophie out of curiosity and discovered a science experiment living inside,” Dana Chianese told Good Housekeeping. “Smelly, ugly mold living in my infant’s favorite chew toy.”

She said she always cleaned the toy according to instructions, using hot, soapy water with a damp sponge.

Other parents are now posting horror stories about the mold in their child’s chew toys.

Good Housekeeping has more information on how to prevent the mold from growing inside your child’s toys.

