Penguins’ Kris Letang Headed Back To Injured Reserve

DETROIT (AP/KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang twice left a game against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night after appearing to injure his left knee and has now been placed on injured reserve.

Letang got tangled up with Detroit’s Thomas Vanek early in the first period and twisted awkwardly on his way down to the ice. He got up slowly and tried to keep weight off his left skate as he went toward the dressing room. Letang returned briefly later in the period but left again and didn’t return.

Letang scored 27 seconds into the game, his fourth goal and 23rd point in 30 games this season.

Letang missed seven games with a lower-body injury and five games with an upper-body injury earlier this season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forward Jake Guentzel and defenseman Chad Ruhwedel from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by executive vice president and general manager Jim Rutherford.

