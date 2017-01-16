HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh Beats KC | Recap | Brown Posts NSFW Video Of Tomlin Talking About Patriots | Chiefs Kelce Goes Off About Loss | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
Report: Man Kills Wife, Posts To Her Facebook To Convince Family She’s Alive

January 16, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (KDKA) — A Florida man has been charged in his wife’s murder after police say he choked her to death and tried to cover it up by using her Facebook account.

The Washington Post reports George McShane Jr., 42, killed his wife Kristen McShane after the two had a fight.

A status update appeared on the woman’s Facebook page after, police say, she was already dead.

“I can’t believe I dropped my phone in the toilet,” it read. “I’m such an idiot. Message me here, til I can get it fixed.”

McShane reportedly admitted that he posted that his wife’s phone had been dropped in the toilet so no one would worry that she was not returning calls or text messages. He also allegedly used the account to send messages to the woman’s friends.

The Orlando Police Department was called to the couple’s home days after police say Kristen McShane was dead.

Officers found George McShane in a vehicle parked in the garage with the engine running. It is believed he was trying to kill himself.

His wife’s body was found in the master bedroom under a comforter.

George McShane has been charged with second-degree murder and domestic battery by strangulation.

