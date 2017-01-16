Steelers Nation Prepares To Travel For Game Against Patriots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After Sunday night’s win against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to New England to take on Tom Brady and his team.

“I will be at home on my sofa watching the game, hoping Tom Brady breaks a leg,” Steelers fan Paula Davis said.

However, if you’re hoping to catch a flight to Boston, we found direct flights to Boston on Kayak.com starting at $417 round trip flying out on Saturday and coming back Monday.

“We have friends that are Steelers fans and live in Boston so I’m very excited,” Steelers fan Rachel Kennedy said.

Rachel Kennedy is hoping to go.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

“Flights are not the issue. It’s getting the tickets in Boston,” Kennedy said.

A spokesperson with the New England Patriots released a statement saying:

“At this time, we are not anticipating having enough inventory to have a public sale, as season ticket members and wait list members are expected to purchase all available tickets.”

You can always look for tickets on secondary ticket sites like StubHub.com. KDKA found a single ticket in the upper corner of Gillette Stadium for $322 which is the cheapest price. But, if you’re hoping to stay warm during the game, tickets in the club section are selling for as high as $3600.

“I believe in the Steelers 100%. I don’t even question it. It’s the Steelers,” Steelers fan Leigh Gutman said.

Gutman is planning on going to the game, but needs to find a hotel which could be a problem if you don’t book soon. Some of the hotels in the area are already sold out and others will be selling out any day now.

If you want to avoid all the hassle, you can take the Hoglund’s advice.

“Gonna be on the couch nice and toasty and warm,” Steelers fans Christine and Peter Hoglund said.

You can watch the game on KDKA-TV. Starting time is 6:40.