Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Fires Shots At Patriots In Facebook Video Posted By Antonio Brown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The AFC Championship game is set and Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn’t holding backs his thoughts on the New England Patriots.

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown posted a Facebook Live video shortly after the team defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 18-16 Sunday night.

In the video, coach Tomlin can be heard giving address to the team about the Patriots, and he’s not happy his team had to give the (expletive) Patriots an extra day of preparation.

“Let’s say very little moving forward. Let’s start our preparations,” Tomlin said in the video. “We spotted those (expletive) a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We gonna touch down at 4 o’clock in the (expletive) morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for that ass. But you ain’t gotta tell them we coming … Keep a low profile.”

Here’s the full Facebook Live video:

(Warning Explicit Language)

In the video you can hear another person telling the team to stay off social media.

“Be cool on social media man, this is about us, nobody else.”

To which someone says, “(expletive) that (expletive.)

The video has already been viewed more than a million times.

The Patriots host the Steelers in the AFC Championship game Sunday at 6:40 p.m. on KDKA.