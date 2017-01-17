HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh Beats KC | Recap | Brown Posts NSFW Video Of Tomlin Talking About Patriots | Chiefs Kelce Goes Off About Loss | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
First Amazon Corporate Office In Pittsburgh Opens On South Side

January 17, 2017 1:46 PM
Filed Under: Amazon, South Side, SouthSide Works

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — Tuesday was declared “Amazon Day” in Pittsburgh to celebrate the company opening its first corporate office in the city.

The office officially opened on the South Side in the Southside Works complex Tuesday morning.

“The reason we came to Pittsburgh is because there’s so much technical talent, as well as a vibrant start-up community, so it makes a lot of sense for Amazon to have offices here, and we’re recruiting like crazy,” Teal Pennebaker, with Amazon, said. “We’re excited to be here.”

“Pittsburgh is the place to be,” she added.

About 50 employees work at the office in technical roles like machine translation and in departments like Alexa and Amazon web services, and Pennebaker says they are hiring for 13 additional positions, which are posted on Amazon.jobs/Pittsburgh.

Pennebaker says they expect to hire dozens more over the next few years.

