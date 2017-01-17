HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs Patriots In AFC Championship | Antonio Brown's Facebook Video | Tomlin: Brown Will Be Punished | Ben On AB Video "It's Disappointing | Playoff Rally Friday | More Steelers | More Stats | More NFL
Area’s First Cupcake Vending Machine Satisfying Sweet Tooths

January 17, 2017 9:05 PM By David Highfield
Filed Under: Chatty Cupcakes, David Highfield, Ella Gannis, Galleria Mall, Mount Lebanon, Waynesburg

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — From candy to soda to bottles of wine and even used cars, we are no strangers to vending machines, but for Pittsburgh, this is a first.

There’s a new machine in our area that dispenses fresh-baked cupcakes.

“I first heard about it from my mom, and she was like, ‘Hey, let’s go look at it. Let’s go see how it is,’ and ever since then we’ve been coming weekly just to check out the new flavors,” said Lilly Cubit, a regular customer at the new cupcake vending machine.

Cubit lives just a five-minute walk from the Chatty Cupcakes Vending Machine at the Galleria Mall in Mount Lebanon, and ever since it dished out its first sweet treat less a month ago, she has been a loyal customer.

“My favorite right now is orange cream,” Cubit says.

The refrigerated vending machine is the brain child of mother-daughter duo, Ellan and Ella Gannis, who are co-owners of the Chatty Cupcake Bakery in Waynesburg.

“This is our very first machine. We did a lot of research. We were trying to find the most efficient way as possible to get our cupcakes fresh from the oven to our customer,” says Ella.

Ella says they use the highest-quality ingredients and no artificial additives.

The cupcakes are made daily and re-stocked as often as possible, and using a vending machine, instead of a storefront, helps to keep costs low.

“This allows us to have a low overhead. We don’t have to constantly pay a high rent,” Ella says.

The cupcakes cost anywhere from $3.50 for one to $13 for a four-pack. The flavors change on a regular basis. Some of them include – Almond Chocolate Chip, Coconut Cream and Lemon Blackberry.

If you don’t have cash, the machine will accept a credit card.

Ella says their customers have been very supportive and enthusiastic.

As for sales, Ella says they have been “wonderful. It’s been wonderful!”

